Businesses give out free food to volunteers who are searching for Breasia

Hundreds of volunteers dedicated a lot of their free time searching for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.



Now businesses are stepping in to help the volunteers.



Lopiez in Downtown Davenport donated 10 pizzas.



The general manager said that when the restaurant got a call asking for help, they stepped right in.



“I don’t know how long the search will go on, you know it’s not about us it’s helping the communities so we help the community in a lot of different ways and we’ll continue to do so,” said Broc Nelson, Lopiez General Manager.



Little Caesars in Rock Island also donated food and Hy-Vee also donated water for the volunteers.