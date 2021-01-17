Businesses in Clinton are glad that baseball is back

Baseball is returning to Clinton, the Lumberkings announced they’ll be joining the Prospect League this season.



The Prospect League is a 16- team collegiate wood bat league with teams across the Midwest from Eastern Missouri to Western Pennsylvania.



Ted Tornow is the general manager and he said he’s glad the community will get to enjoy watching baseball.



“We’re excited I mean we’re going to have baseball in our community and you know what above and beyond with everything else that’s going on with the major league contraction and the COVID this is great news this is absolutely fabulous news for us in our community,” said Tornow.

Ashley Dzelili is the general manager at MexiBro which is a new restaurant that opened its doors in November. They know baseball will be a big help to them and other businesses in the area.

“I think it’s defitinely be an asset to Clinton there’s alot of small businesses around town that are just opening like us or have been here for years,” said Dzelili. “Anything extra that can come into Clinton is always a positive we’re going to have people from out of town coming to see them and everything so that’ll defitinely be a positive for the community.”

Cindy Brackemeyer is the manager at Candlelight Inn in Clinton which is less than a mile away from the Nelsoncorp Field and think this will help with revenue.

“Anytime you can get people visiting the town as far as having entertainment is always a good thing have the LumberKings still be here and joining a new league is only going to help bring families people that want to get out and joy baseball in the area,” said Brackemeyer.