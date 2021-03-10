Businesses in Downtown Davenport are glad BIX 7 race is back

This summer will being the 47th edition of the BIX 7, runners will have to wear face coverings before and after the race.



There will also be a wave system to stagger runners at the start and give them more space.



Business owners in downtown Davenport are happy that the race is coming back.



Dan Bush is the owner at Armored Gardens and says he’s ready to welcome people who visit the Quad Cities over the weekend of the race.



“The BIX is our Homecoming I have friends that come all over the country that come just for it to see their family either to run or see the race, I like to watch it personally I’m not a runner its a good time for everybody and it’s a family thing that’s what makes it really fun,” said Bush.



Bush thinks this will help many businesses in the area.



“For us it’s such a positive thing just because missing out on St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a big hit because that’s our second biggest weekend of the year so our biggest comeback is huge for us,” said Bush.



Ashante Eason is a server at Double Crown Bar and Grill, she moved to the Quad Cities two years ago and is excited for the race.



“I’ve heard that this race has been going on for a few years and lots of people go head and they participate and they have fun doing it,” said Eason.



She feels the return of the BIX 7 will help the Quad Cities.



“Brings people out of town its good for all types of businesses downtown, hotels, bars, restaurants its going to bring a good revenue for everybody,” said Eason.



Organizers of the BIX 7 say they will follow CDC Guidelines because a lot of runners come from across the country and around the world.