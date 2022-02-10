In 2020 alone, nearly 14 million households were food insecure — that’s weighing in the factors of inflation, along with unemployment caused by the pandemic.

Businesses in Galesburg are coming together to raise awareness on food insecurity among seniors in Knox County.

The 3rd annual “Put Your Heart Into It” fundraiser is a month-long event that hopes to raise money to continue providing meals for seniors.

Galesburg resident Kelly Sutherland was introduced to the meals program when she was going through a financial struggle.

She enjoys the meals that get delivered to her home.

“They have enough of a variety that you never get bored … never get bored with anything you ever order,” said Sutherland.

Volunteer Network on Aging Executive Director Michael John Bennett said the number of seniors who are in need of meals has recently increased, which is why they’re glad businesses in the area are stepping up to help.

“I think that it’s amazing that these Knox County businesses are just coming out to say, ‘Hey, we support your seniors. We see what you’re doing at the VNA. We know that this money is going to help, so please do what you can,” said Bennett.

Lim’s Ice Cream is one of the many businesses that are helping during the month-long fundraiser.

“I’m just excited to be a part of something small that actually can help do something big,” said owner, Danny Lim. “Any small donation … it goes a long way, so for me to help out, just donating as much as I can for the charity … it helps.”

VNA says it takes an average of $1,500 a year to feed a single senior in their program.