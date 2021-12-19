Businesses raise money for family of Lt. Garrett Ramos, firefighter killed in line of duty

Members of Sterling and the surrounding community came together Sunday to show support and raise money for the family of a fallen hero.

The Factory Pub ‘n’ Grub offered breakfast with a minimum donation of $10 for those who came in.

All proceeds will go to the family of Lt. Garrett E. Ramos, a firefighter killed in the line of duty Dec. 4 at a house fire.

People who attended the event say they’re glad to see the community unite during such a trying time for those who knew him.

“We just wanted to do something for the family, and something that the community can feel togetherness with and come together,” said Jared Strader, owner of the restaurant.

The goal of the fundraiser was to sell 3,000 meals.

“Popped in my head that we need to do something,” said Strader. “The fire department is only a couple of blocks away, and most of them are pretty regular here.”

Different businesses from the area also found ways to show their support.

“Starbucks came with complimentary coffees,” said Strader.

The generosity didn’t stop there — Blooms 2 made nearly 1,000 bouquets for the fundraiser.

“Wanted to be able to help in some certain way, and so I contacted Shay about helping with bouquets here,” said Olivia Mettler, manager of the floral shop.

Tony Walters, the co-owner of Brother Daryl’s, said they closed their doors to help the cause.

“We just got in touch with Jared and decided that it’s just the right thing to do. Shut down for the day and try to direct more traffic this way for the cause,” said Walters. “It’s impressive to see how many people have stepped up from the start. I mean, absolutely just jumped up from the start. I mean, no hesitation.”

Walters says Lt. Ramos will be remembered as a hometown hero.

“He did a job that most of us can’t do, unfortunately,” said Walters. “I think that’s why the community has no problem coming together and doing what they’ve done.”

The City of Sterling and the IAFF Local 2301 created a Garrett Ramos memorial fund through Sauk Valley Bank, with 100% of the proceeds going to the family.

There’s also a GoFundMe page for those interested in donating.

