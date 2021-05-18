Businesses react to the new mask mandate

Governor J.B. Pritzker is changing who is required to wear face masks.



The change aligns with the latest CDC recommendations. People who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to mask up in most settings.



Some businesses in the Quad Cities say they will use the honor system and will have their employees continue to wear masks as a precaution.

Anyone who has not been fully vaccinated or children over two- years-old will still be required to wear a mask in public including indoors and outdoors.