Floodwaters are receding, but the cleanup is just beginning in Moline, according to a news release.

“Please be patient as River Drive and the Ben Butterworth Parkway will remain closed for cleaning and inspection,” the release says.

(City of Moline)

City maintenance staff will be clearing debris and silt with assistance from the Moline Fire Department into next week.

(City of Moline)

During the cleaning process, crews will inspect for any road damage or unsafe conditions. If the road looks good, expect it to open by the end of next week, the release says.

(City of Moline)

Also, businesses on River Drive – including Western Illinois University-Quad Cities Library, Celebration Belle and Milltown Coffee – are open for business and can be accessed from the south, the release says.