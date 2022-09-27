U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) today highlighted a new report from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee that shows how policies she has championed over the last two years have created 17,900 better-paying jobs in Northwest and Central Illinois.

“Over the last two years, we’ve passed historic legislation to create jobs and strengthen our economy. Today, I’m proud to report that our policies have resulted in 17,900 good-paying jobs in Northwest and Central Illinois,” Bustos said of jobs in the 17th Congressional District. “From the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden and Congressional Democrats have led the way toward historic job creation.”

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline).

The new data from the Joint Economic Committee demonstrates that policies have supported:

Data show that 17,900 jobs have been created in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District since President Biden came into office. A total of 375,500 jobs have been created statewide. Manufacturing Jobs: As of August, 1,500 manufacturing jobs have been created in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District since President Biden came into office. Statewide, more than 22,400 manufacturing jobs have been created.

As of August, 1,500 manufacturing jobs have been created in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District since President Biden came into office. Statewide, more than 22,400 manufacturing jobs have been created. Clean Energy Jobs: Last year, 22,000 workers in the 17th district were employed in clean energy and emerging sectors of the economy and an additional 36,000 worked in occupations that will be increasingly in demand as the United States transitions to cleaner, more secure energy.

Last year, 22,000 workers in the 17th district were employed in clean energy and emerging sectors of the economy and an additional 36,000 worked in occupations that will be increasingly in demand as the United States transitions to cleaner, more secure energy. Business Growth: Last year, 5,400 applications to start a new business were filed in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, up from an average of 3,100 per year pre-pandemic. There were 198,800 business applications filed in Illinois, up from 107,300 before the pandemic.

Among the many job-creating measures that Bustos said she’s championed are: