Starting August 1, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17)will begin accepting applications from high school students in Northwest and Central Illinois seeking a nomination to a U.S. Service Academy for fall 2023. The deadline for applications will be September 30 at 5 p.m., which is earlier than previous years.

“Whether following in the footsteps of a loved one or pursuing a lifelong dream of serving your country, attending a U.S. Service Academy is a high honor,”said Congresswoman Bustos.“Each year, I have the privilege of nominating interested students across Northwest and Central Illinois to our military academies. These institutions offer students the opportunity to receive an outstanding education while serving our nation.”

Congresswoman Bustos will nominate up to ten qualified high school students from Northwest and Central Illinois for attendance at four service academies: the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, NY, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY.

Students interested in applying should click here to learn more about the process and download an application. The website features specific instructions on the accompanying forms and required documents, including an application form, an essay, high school transcript, ACT/SAT scores and letters of recommendation. Interested students are strongly encouraged to start collecting everything needed for the packet as soon as possible.

The application process for a service academy nomination will open on August 1, 2022, and the deadline to submit is September 30, 2022.

For more information, answers to frequently asked questions and an application packet, click here.