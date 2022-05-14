Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17), a member of the House Appropriations Committee, announced Friday that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded Project NOW an additional $1.6 million in federal funding for Head Start programs.

Project NOW is a Community Action Agency serving Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties in Illinois. Bustos announced an initial $1.6 million in funds for the organization in February 2022, according to a news release.

“For more than 50 years, Project NOW has been working to improve living standards for low-income families and seniors in our community – and their Head Start program is an essential service for our local children,” said Congresswoman Bustos. “I’m thrilled to announce that the Department of Health and Human Services has increased its investment in this vital organization to more than $3.6 million. These funds will sustain Project NOW as they prepare our youngest students in Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties for the future.”

Project NOW helps low-income families and seniors meet their basic needs and improve their standard of living. They assist by providing services such as employment training and placement, financial management, temporary shelter and early learning programs for America’s most vulnerable young children.

Congresswoman Bustos is a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees the Department of Health and Human Services, which issued the grant.