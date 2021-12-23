Bustos announces $9.6M in federal funding for airports in district, including $2.8M for QC

One of the renderings for the planned $20-million renovation to Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, which has won $2.85 million in new federal funding.

The Quad Cities International Airport will receive over $2.85 million in federal infrastructure funding, announced Thursday by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline), among more than $9.6 million for airports in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.

The funds come as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law signed into law in November. Earlier this month, Bustos joined Governor J.B. Pritzker to announce more than $33 million in Rebuild Illinois funding for local airports.

“I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure law to bring jobs and federal dollars to Northwest and Central Illinois. Today, I’m thrilled to announce that more than $9.6 million in infrastructure funding will be coming to airports big and small across our region,” Bustos said in a release. “These investments will help improve safety and efficiency at our local airports – all while supporting good-paying jobs in our communities. I look forward to seeing these funds put folks to work improving our airports.”

A rendering for the planned $20-million renovation to the Quad Cities International Airport, to begin by fall 2022.

Funding for airports in Congresswoman Bustos’ district include:

Quad Cities International Airport, Moline: $2,859,855

General Wayne A. Downing-Peoria International Airport: $2,828,384

Chicago Rockford International Airport: $2,599,721

Kewanee Municipal Airport: $159,000

Galesburg Municipal Airport: $159,00

Ingersoll Airport (Canton): $159,000

Mount Hawley Auxiliary Airport, (Peoria): $159,000

Albertus Airport (Freeport): $159,000

Pekin Municipal Airport: $159,000

Whiteside County Airport (Rock Falls): $159,000

Monmouth Municipal Airport: $110,000

Tri-Township Airport (Savanna): $110,000

Last month, Bustos voted for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which was recently signed into law by President Biden. The historic infrastructure legislation includes:

$15 billion in funding for Airport Improvement Program projects.

$5 billion for airport terminal development projects.

$5 billion for Federal Aviation Administration facilities and equipment, including FAA-owned contract towers.

The QCIA board recently approved Mortenson (based in Minneapolis) as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) for the airport’s $20-million terminal renovation project announced earlier this year.

This selection is the next major milestone in the multi-year project that will modernize the Moline airport’s nearly 40-year old facility. Work is expected to begin by fall 2022.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (center) takes part in the ribbon cutting Dec. 1 for the completed I-74 bridge (photo by Jonathan Turner).

On Dec. 1, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker paid a visit to the Moline airport to announce capital funding that will improve airports across Illinois, starting with the QC airport itself.

Pritzker said the state will be investing $94 million in doing work on airports across the state, with over $5 million going to the QCIA, to fund an entrance road realignment and expanded aircraft parking at the airport.