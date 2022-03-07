Over the weekend, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) traveled to Birmingham, Montgomery and Selma, Alabama with colleagues and civil rights leaders as a part of the annual Faith and Politics Institute Civil Rights Pilgrimage.

Bustos was among the nearly 20 members of Congress in attendance. Yesterday, March 6, Vice President Kamala Harris joined the lawmakers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

On March 7, 1965 around 600 people crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in an attempt to begin the Selma to Montgomery march. State troopers violently attacked the peaceful demonstrators in an attempt to stop the march for voting rights.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 6, 2022, with fellow Democratic Congresswoman Terri Sewell of Alabama.

“Fifty-seven years ago, my late colleague Congressman John Lewis and hundreds of peaceful civil rights activists began a march from Selma to Montgomery to demand an end to discrimination in voting rights law,” Bustos said in a Monday release. “In honor of the blood he spilled on the Edmund Pettus Bridge that day and his decades working to protect civil rights as a member of Congress, we must pass legislation in the House and Senate to protect voting rights for every American.”

Stops on the pilgrimage included Birmingham Sixteenth Baptist Church, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, the New Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum, the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, Edmund Pettus Bridge, Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church and First Baptist Church.

In the 117th Congress, Congresswoman Bustos has voted to pass the following bills to protect voting rights: