The #MeToo movement entered a new era this week as legislation led by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) found strong bipartisan agreement.

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Thursday in announcing Senate passage of the bipartisan “Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act,” which will prevent perpetrators from being able to push survivors of sexual harassment and sexual assault into the secretive, biased process of forced arbitration.

Under the bill, forced arbitration clauses will no longer prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment survivors from seeking justice and public accountability under the laws meant to protect them, according to a Senate release.

Following the Thursday passage, the Senators held a press conference celebrating the landmark bill with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and former Fox News anchor and advocate Gretchen Carlson.

Gretchen Carlson, left, and Cheri Bustos in the halls of Congress in Washington, D.C.

The bill was first introduced by Bustos in 2017 and reintroduced last year. The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill unanimously this past fall. It had wide, bipartisan support in the Senate, with 10 Republican cosponsors, as well as in the House.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline).

“I first began working on this bill in 2017, after the Washington Post published a story detailing the horrors thousands of workers were facing under forced arbitration clauses,” Bustos said in a release. “Sexual harassment, quid-pro-quo arrangements for sexual favors, abuse and even rape within a company were all being hidden behind closed doors because of a simple legal technicality in the employment paperwork.”

WATCH: Bustos Speaks on House Floor Ahead of Vote on Bill to End Forced Arbitration for Sexual Assault and Harassment

“Since that start, we’ve seen the #MeToo movement expand, and with it, we’ve seen how pervasive and insidious forced arbitration clauses can be. From employment paperwork and lease agreements to the terms and conditions for apps and services, the majority of Americans have unknowingly signed their rights away, and don’t realize it until they’re the one being silenced,” she said.

“My bill to void this legal language for sexual assault and harassment claims will let survivors’ voices be heard,” Bustos said. “After we passed this bill on the House Floor this week, I’m thrilled to see it pass the Senate – and I’m proud to say that it has widespread support among Democrats and Republicans.

“Everyone deserves the right to be heard, to have choices, and to be free from mechanisms that silence their voices. I am grateful for the work of Rep. Bustos for her leadership of this bill in the House, and also to the co-sponsors for their support on behalf of survivors,” Carlson — co-founder of Lift Our Voices — said in the release.

Ending forced arbitration for good

“For survivors of sexual harassment or assault, forced arbitration not only deprives them of their rights to seek accountability, but it requires the misconduct to be concealed from public view. With passage of today’s bill, things are going to change,” Sen. Durbin said. “This bill will give survivors of sexual assault and harassment a choice to go to court instead of being forced into arbitration under the fine print of contracts.

“To the many survivors out there who worked hard to make this day happen, thank you. I’m grateful for your courage and that Congress responded,” he said. “Your decision to fight for your rights means that other survivors won’t be silenced by forced arbitration ever again.”

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.)

Durbin also commended the lead sponsor of the House version of the legislation, Rep. Bustos. The White House has expressed its support, and President Biden is expected to sign it into law.

Forced arbitration clauses are buried in the fine print of everything from employment agreements and ubiquitous terms and conditions to everyday digital click-through “agreements.” For example, many patients who were sexually assaulted in a nursing home or women pervasively harassed at work are currently unable to tell their story in a public court of law because of forced arbitration.

The bill will void forced arbitration agreements in any contract if a sexual assault or harassment claim is brought. For employment contracts, more than 60 million Americans would be impacted. That estimate grows exponentially when considering other contracts and terms and conditions where forced arbitration clauses are typically found, such as in nursing homes, property leases, ride-share apps, movers, handyman services and more.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), left, speaks on the issue, as Cheri Bustos, Gretchen Carlson and Lindsey Graham look on.

By voiding forced arbitration clauses in the case of sexual assault and harassment, survivors are provided the freedom to decide what legal path works best for them – that can include bringing a claim in court, discussing their case publicly or seeking another kind of legal remedy. It will eliminate institutional protection for harassers and abusers and give survivors the chance to pursue justice.

“We’ve heard a flood of stories of sexual assault and harassment that has gone unchecked for far too long,” Bustos said. “But little-known legal agreements hidden in all sorts of places have continued to bar millions of Americans from speaking out or seeking justice.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., talks during a 2019 hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. (Pool photo via Getty Images North America)

U.S. Representative and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) said that last November, “in one of the most powerful Judiciary Committee hearings I have taken part in, we heard from four survivors of sexual harassment and sexual assault about their devastating experiences and the subsequent arbitration process they were forced to endure as a condition of their employment,” he said in a release.

“Immediately following the hearing, the committee acted on those brave women’s stories and passed the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, which allows survivors to bring their stories out of the shadows and pursue justice in our courts.”