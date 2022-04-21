Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, on Thursday visited the Galesburg Sanitary District’s Wastewater Treatment Plant for her 116th Cheri on Shift, where she cleaned equipment used to ensure proper water flow at the facility.

Bustos also presented the plant with a $1.2 million check for upgrades, a news release says. Bustos secured the federal investment through the Community Project Funding process.

“When we think about infrastructure, most of us tend to think about our roads and bridges,” Bustos said. “But the infrastructure needed to transport and treat our water is absolutely vital to all of our communities. The Galesburg Sanitary District’s Water Treatment Facility collects, transports and treats between 6 and 8 million gallons of wastewater every day and supports 21 local jobs. That’s why I’m so proud to be able to present this check for $1.2 million of federal funding to improve the safety and efficiency of this plant so we can ensure that this facility will continue to serve the people of Galesburg for decades to come.”

Through Community Project Funding, Bustos secured the money to clean and improve the number four digester in Galesburg for better, more efficient mixing, while adding biogas monitoring and safety equipment, the release says. The funding will convert the secondary digester to a primary digester.

Additional photos from the visit can be found here.