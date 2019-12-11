Bustos responds to articles of impeachment

Illinois congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-17) has been watching the impeachment process play out in DC.

“More than anything we need to make sure that our democracy is safe and sound,” Bustos said. “We understand that whether you’re the president of the United States, a U.S. senator, a member of congress that nobody, and I mean nobody, is above the law.”

Bustos says that the final product of impeachment needs to provide assurance that the country is safe.

Congresswoman Bustos went on to say the country’s democracy is on the line, and she encourages everyone to read the articles of impeachment.

