Bustos votes to impeach Donald Trump

Today, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17) issued the following statement after voting in support of H.Res. 24, an article of impeachment charging President Trump with incitement of insurrection:

“Last week, the world watched as the President of the United States used his sacred and powerful office to incite a vicious and violent attack on Congress and our very democracy. Today, I solemnly cast my vote to impeach him because, as a member of Congress, I swore an oath to protect our Constitution and defend our nation. The President’s actions last week resulted in mayhem and insurrection and cost the lives of at least five Americans. If a leader cannot or will not lead, then he must resign or be removed, and there is no doubt that the President’s actions have betrayed our great nation. I have called on the President to resign – he has remained. I have called on the Vice President to invoke the 25th Amendment – he has refused. The only action left to me is to vote to impeach, and so I cast my vote, knowing it is the sole action I can take in good conscience.We must move forward in unity, but we cannot do so without accountability and justice. We must work together in peace, but we cannot do so without acting in truth. As we begin to move past this dark time in our history, I remain proud that we have never let our nation falter and remain determined to ensure that democracy will continue to prevail.”