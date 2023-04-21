Former Rep. Cheri Bustos will discuss her time in Congress and the current state of the country at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Augustana College, in the Gävle Rooms of the Gerber Center for Student Life, 3435 9 1/2 Ave., Rock Island, according to a news release.

The event is open to the public.

She will reflect on her years of public service and how the 17th District has played a crucial role in U.S politics. The event is sponsored by the Stanley Erikson Lectureship in Public Affairs and the Political Science Department.