The Rock Island Public Library’s free April 4 Tuneful Tuesday concert will feature Lewis Knudsen, a popular Quad Cities singer-songwriter. The originally announced performer had to reschedule due to circumstances beyond their control.

The library’s spring concert series concludes Tuesday, April 4, with a free performance from noon to 1 p.m. in the Community Room (second floor) of the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th Street.

Lewis Knudsen has been performing music full time since 2018.

Knudsen is a singer-songwriter based in the Quad Cities, who has been playing music full time since 2018. His long and varied set list of covers includes jazz standards, classics from the 1940s-1980s, as well as more recent covers from the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s, according to a library release. In addition to his own original compositions, his large playlist includes pop favorites from the Beatles, Elvis, Monkees, Neil Diamond and many from pop/folk singer-songwriter James Taylor.

After the pandemic limited in-person performances, Knudsen was catapulted into the world of commercial music composition. After about five months, he landed a song on a commercial in Paris, France for Ouigo, a high-speed train service. He continues to write and record music for major brands all across the globe.

His career is now a hybrid of songwriting, music production, and live gigs. As live gigs have returned, he plays live shows with a renewed sense of gratefulness. “With all our video and sound technology, it seems that having people get together in one place is still the best way to experience music,” Knudsen said in his bio.

“The past few years have taught the lesson that nothing is guaranteed, and all should be cherished and enjoyed,” he said.

Knudsen and his wife Lexie just celebrated their birth of their second child, a girl, on March 25, 2023.

“I think it’s meaningful, serendipitous, and providential that on the same day we brought our baby girl home, I released a new song called ‘Drops in Buckets’,” he posted on Facebook.

“It’s more challenging than ever for me to manage priorities and be a good husband, good father, good friend, son, brother, and still be a growing and productive songwriter and musician. It often seems like there’s just not enough time in the day, Knudsen wrote. “But a couple months ago, my friend Gerad gave me some advice — to look at each day’s work like drops in buckets.

“If you put one single drop in a bucket, it doesn’t seem like anything, but if you do that each day, the drops eventually fill up the whole bucket and you realize that you actually got a lot done by not giving up,” he said of his new acoustic song, which is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Knudsen christened the new performance hall at the Rock Island library’s new Watts-Midtown branch (2715 30th St.) during the open house on March 11, 2023.

The April 4 library concert is free and suitable for listeners of all ages. Light refreshments will be provided. This event was generously sponsored by Carol and Jim Horstmann of Rock Island. Their continued support of the Tuneful Tuesday community concert series helps make our community a more vibrant place to live, the library release said.

The library plans to reschedule the originally announced performer, pianist Andrzej Kozlowski, owner/director of the Sound Conservatory in Rock Island, at a later date. Knudsen is also scheduled to play Thursday, April 6 at Proof Social, Muscatine, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information on Knudsen, visit his website HERE.