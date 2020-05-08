Butcher shops backed up while processing plants slow down due to coronavirus

Meat processors have either been interrupted, reduced production, or in some cases–shut down.

This has caused major gridlock in the farm to store chain.

Some grocery stores are placing limits on how much a customer can buy and now at some meat shops there’s major backup.

Dan Haskins has been in the meat cutting business for 38 years, but says the coronavirus pandemic has provided more challenges than facing mad cow disease, or the swine flu.

“We have been busier than all get-out. Probably the busiest we’ve been in years,” Haskins said. “Right now, our freezer bundles, we’re about seventy behind, just in orders. So we had to quit taking calls. At least until after the weekend, till we know what meat we’re going to get in to fulfill these orders.”

Cattlemen’s Meat Market won’t even be able to process game meats brought in, nor any meats brought in by customers.

“With these packing houses closing, farmers can’t get their pork into slaughter, they’re selling to people on the street for fifty bucks a head,” Haskins said. “So we’re getting phone call after phone call, ‘Do you process pigs?’ Well on a normal day or week we could but we’re just too busy, we can’t even keep up with our freezer orders for our customers, much less thinking about cutting hog right now.”

Haskins says he’ll keep selling as long as he keeps getting orders, but hopefully with plants slowly re-opening, it will help him get through his current backlog.