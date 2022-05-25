As part of Zip Code Day (5/27/22), the Bettendorf Faith Communities are offering “Butterflies, Foam and Fun” for the whole family from 5-9 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd Street in Bettendorf. Get up close to butterflies at the butterfly encounter tents and learn more about them through activities for all ages. Enjoy lots of good, clean fun with the foam cannons that shoot out biodegradable, hypoallergenic, non-staining foam. Watch it glow after dark! Both activities are presented by Absolute Science. Live music and other outdoor entertainment will be provided.

“Butterflies, Foam and Fun” is free and the public is invited to attend.