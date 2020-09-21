Butterworth Center Zoom event observes 100 years of voting rights for women

In this September 1916 file photo, demonstrators hold a rally for women’s suffrage in New York. The Seneca Falls convention in 1848 is widely viewed as the launch of the women’s suffrage movement, yet women didn’t gain the right to vote until ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. (AP Photo/File)

Butterworth Center, Moline, has announced its first virtual Zoom signature event, “Honoring 100 Years of Voting Rights for Women,” on Sunday, Oct. 4.

A program, featuring Laura Keyes as Elizabeth Cady Stanton, will begin at 3 p.m. as a Zoom presentation. Cost is $10.

Also, a “tea box” and the Zoom event are available for $25. The box includes tea bags, finger sandwiches, fruit, mini desserts, and a special “extra” commemorating 100 years of voting rights for women.

Tea boxes are available for pickup at noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.

Stanton fought for equal rights for women for more than 50 years. The performance will cover the post-Civil War era, when the struggle for women’s suffrage was beginning.

Keyes, who recently won the Excellence in Performing Award from the Association of Lincoln Presenters, is a UW-Madison graduate with a master’s degree in library studies.

For more information, call 309-743-2701, or visit www.butterworthcenter.com.

