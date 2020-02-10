Buttigieg and Sanders file for partial recanvass of Iowa caucuses

DES MOINES, IOWA – JANUARY 14: Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (R) listens as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) makes a point during the Democratic presidential primary debate at Drake University on January 14, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Six candidates out of the field qualified for the first Democratic presidential primary debate of 2020, hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Iowa Democratic Party released a statement Monday afternoon confirming that the party has received partial recanvass requests from Sanders and Buttigieg campaigns.

Buttigieg campaign wants a recanvass for 66 precincts and all in-state satellite precincts. Sanders has filed request to recanvass for 28 precincts.

The requests made remain under review by the Recount/Recanvass Committee. If approved, the recanvass would correct any inconsistencies between the reported results and their official record of result from caucus night, as signed by the precinct chair, secretary, and representatives of campaigns.

