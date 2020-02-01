Buttigieg makes final case to Davenport

Mayor Pete Buttigieg made his final pitch to Davenport Friday at St. Ambrose University, hoping to sway voters before the February 3 caucus.

Buttigieg contrasted himself from Democratic rivals Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders and said that America needed to try someone new, and more open to compromise.

One of the issues Buttigieg focused on tonight was healthcare.

“We need to lower prescription drug costs,” Buttigieg said. “We need to make sure we close the racial gap in healthcare outcomes. We need to make sure we deal with addiction and mental health the same way we do anything else. All of that needs to be fixed and all of that will be a part of my healthcare strategy.”

An undecided voter, Mary Cobb, said the most important thing was that the ideal candidate was kind, and that she thinks Buttigieg fits that bill. “Civility, intelligence, compassion,” Cobb said. “He seems very articulate, compassionate. He’s a mid-westerner.”

Buttigieg also promised to fund science causes, but says that the private sector is as important in scientific research as public funding.