The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) will be auctioning a 2004 Harley-Davidson Impact Blue FXDL Low Rider Motorcycle on Ebay starting Wednesday, June 21st at 10 a.m.

The auction will end Saturday, July 1st at 10 a.m., to benefit the QCAWC at 612 1st Street West, Milan.

The motorcycle was generously donated by an individual through the QCAWC Cars 4 Critters Program, according to a center release Monday. McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson is partnering with QCAWC to display the motorcycle for viewing now through Saturday, July 1st.

Bike Night will be Wednesday, June 21, 5 to 7 p.m. at McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson, 5320 Corporate Park Drive, Davenport.

A QCAWC team member will be on hand at McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson (5320 Corporate Park Drive, Davenport) for Bike Night Wednesday, June 21st from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Stop by Bike Night to view the donated motorcycle, learn more about QCAWC, enjoy food, music, friendship, and fun.

More information on the QCAWC Cars 4 Critters Program and details about the motorcycle can be found by visiting the QCAWC website HERE.

The mission of the Quad City Animal Welfare Center is to operate a shelter for homeless animals, to offer a spay/neuter program, and to provide humane education.

For more information, visit the QCAWC Facebook page HERE.