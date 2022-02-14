Racing season is fast approaching, and people will be dashing in to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this weekend to buy, sell and trade a variety of products before then.

Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway will host a “Go-Kart Swap Meet” event 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at 2815 West Locust St., Davenport.

The public is invited to attend, and general admission is $5 per person.

“Many vendors in the racing kart industry will be on hand,” a news release says. “It is also open to others wanting to set up to buy, sell and trade other varieties of items.”

Anyone is welcome to reserve a 10×10-foot spot in an indoor heated setting for $30 — including those looking to buy, sell and trade these and other related items:

Snow mobiles

ATVs

UTVs

Quads

To reserve a spot, call Rick at 309-507-1974, Chad at 309-737-8736 or Terri at 309-737-0069.

Payment for the reserved spot is required the day of the event.

Setup will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Join the Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway Facebook group for updates.