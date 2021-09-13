Cabaret, Disney memories, updated Ibsen coming to new Davenport theater

After opening this summer with a reimagining of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s last night on earth, the new Mockingbird on Main in downtown Davenport has three very different events coming this month.

A first of many in a new cabaret series, The Mockingbird On Main (320 N. Main St.) will present “Wishes,” an evening of song, laughter and love with Wendy Czekalski, at 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 16-18.

A one-woman cabaret by Wendy Czekalski will be presented Sept. 16-18.

Accompanied by pianist Karl Bodenbender, she will perform a 75-minute program of Broadway classics such as “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Old Friends,” “Losing My Mind,” “Maybe this Time” and many more. Tickets for that are $10.

Next, The Mockingbird will bring a little Disney to Davenport Sept. 25 at 8 p.m., with a special evening focused on Walt Disney’s beloved boyhood hometown of Marceline, Missouri.

The creative director of the Walt Disney Hometown Museum, Peter Whitehead, will present “Marceline — A Love Story,” a journey through Walt’s childhood growing up in the heart of the American Midwest. Whitehead will shine a spotlight on the intimate connections that link this small Missouri town to Disney’s life and incredibly creative career. Tickets for that will be $25.

And on two weekends, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9, the Mockingbird will debut a new adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen classic “An Enemy of the People,” written by local playwright Alex Richardson.

This powerful drama explores the impact of pollution in a small town and the consequences of uncovering the truth. Follow the story of one man’s brave struggle to do the right thing in the face of extreme scrutiny and social intolerance.

In this modern-day reimagining of the 1882 Ibsen tale, it is revealed that the true corruption in the town and the entire country is that all the power lies with the complacent majority, most of whom are too ignorant to know what’s best for them.

Directed by Victoria House and adapted by Alexander Richardson, this cast includes Mischa Hooker (Stockmann), Ian Heaton (Hovstad), Jo E. Vasquez (Petra), Alisha Hanes (Katherine) and Doug Kutzli (Peter). It is being stage managed by Miles Potje and produced by Tristan Layne Tapscott and Savannah Bay Strandin (owners of The Mockingbird).’

It will be performed at 8 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 2, 7, 8, and 9, and tickets will be $15.

The 40-seat theater (renovated from the former bridal shop and boutique Blush) opened July 29 with “The Mountaintop,” by Katori Hall, a two-person play that takes place at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, the night before Martin Luther King., Jr. was assassinated in April 1968.

“The Mountaintop” at the Mockingbird featured Erica Faye Toney and Anthony Hendricks.

The Mockingbird on Main is a creator-driven arts incubator.

​”We aspire to provide an inclusive, collaborative, safe, and innovative environment where through the presentation of a variety of classic, contemporary, and original works, our artists can be inspired to expand the collective understanding of ourselves, the world at large and, most importantly, our collective humanity,” according to themockingbirdonmain.com.

“There are not a lot of spaces around where you can go rent and do something,” Tapscott said earlier this summer, noting the Mockingbird will be free to rent, but ticket sales will be split between theater and performers. “We offer a complete package of – you get our ticketing, our website, our PR when you use it. It’s not a vanity project for us; we have other things going on, of course.”

“We have a lot of friends who are really talented and we want to see them do something,” he said. “We’re not a board-run situation. It’s just us and an advisory board of friends we’ve talked to along the way.”

Mockingbird on Main owners and producers Tristan Tapscott and Savannah Bay Strandin.

The Mockingbird On Main will require all guests, artists, volunteers, staff, sponsors, and media to show valid proof of full Covid vaccination in order to enter the downtown arts space. Proof of vaccination may be digital or a physical card. ​

Children under 12 and unvaccinated patrons must provide proof of a negative Covid test no more than 72 hours prior to attending an indoor performance.

​Additionally, all guests will be required to wear masks when inside The Mockingbird. Face masks are available at the door should you need one. “This a public health crisis, the way out is truly a team effort and we will do our best to play our part,” the theater website says.

For tickets and more information, visit themockingbirdonmain.com.