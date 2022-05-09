Mediacom Communications Corporation has been selected as a 2022 US Best Managed Company. The program, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams. This is the second year in a row that Mediacom has earned this honor. a news release says.

Award winners are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. These companies continue to move their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their work forces, and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within their organizations.

“On the heels of reaching the historic milestone of 100 consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue growth, we are incredibly honored to once again be named a US Best Managed Company,” said Rocco B. Commisso, Mediacom’s founder, chairman and CEO. “Each day, the 4,000 members of the Mediacom Family strive to provide the residents and businesses in the 1,500 communities we serve access to the tools and technology needed to keep pace in today’s global economy. This esteemed recognition would not have been possible without their unwavering dedication to our customers.”

Companies are evaluated and chosen by a panel of external judges focused on measuring characteristics of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a worldwide network of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program, the release says.