In celebration of the Quad City Botanical Center’s 25th year anniversary on June 20, a special cactus exhibit is on display now through July 30, according to a news release. The exhibit features cacti from the collection of Allen Dieter, one of the founding members of the Quad City Botanical Center.

The cactus exhibit is on display in the greenhouse. It features more than 80 cacti, varying in species, size and type of bloom. This collection was gifted to the gardens by Allen Dieter, founding member of the Quad City Botanical Center.

He was chairman of the board in 1998, and cut the ribbon during the center’s grand opening in June of 1998. During his time as a driving force behind the growth and eventual sustainability of our gardens, Dieter was pivotal in both the original construction of the Center and the process behind the Children’s Garden master plan, which continues its expansion here in 2023.

Today, he lives in the Chicago suburbs to be closer to his family and enjoys knowing his collection is in good hands in our greenhouse while serving our mission of bringing people and plants together, the release says.

The collection will remain in the greenhouse for viewing year-round at the conclusion of this special feature.