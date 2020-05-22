Caddy’s Sports Bar & Grill reopens dining room

People went out to Bettendorf on Thursday night to celebrate Caddy’s Sports Bar & Grill getting back to business.

“I’ve been waiting forever. I love it,” said bartender Jessica Nelson. “Like I’ve been bored out of my mind at home. Really excited to get normalcy going on there and I like miss all my regulars a lot. I just like…this is my second home.”

Caddy’s has hand sanitizer stations and is serving all meals in to-go containers.

Employees were told they would not be forced to come back to work if they didn’t feel comfortable doing so.