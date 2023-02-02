Cafe D’Marie is in an 1860s-era home at 614 W. 5th St., Davenport.

A family-owned and operated restaurant in the quad cities ranks as one of the best eateries in the country.

Yelp puts Cafe D’Marie 36th on its top 100 restaurants. It’s the only one in the quad cities on the list.

Yelp ranked each restaurant by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation,

The cafe opened in 2007, but the owners Deanna Walter and Rick Kimmel credit their customers for the award.

Yelp highlighted Cafe d’Marie’s bread pudding on the Top 100 site. (Yelp.com)

“It takes a community to do something like this. It’s the people who got online and reviewed, it’s the people that come in and say I’m coming back with my whole family, my friends, so it’s just neat for us to know where on the right path and that people appreciate us, but then we have to appreciate them back 100 percent,” said Walter.

Owner Rick Kimmel said the award was a surprise to them as they had no idea they were nominated.

“When the plaque showed up in the mail. We were unaware of what it was and then things started happening. People started texting and emailing and calling. Just absolutely amazed we’re such a little place and to be on a national count like that in the top 100 it’s very surprising,” said Kimmel.

The owners said the cafe started as a chiropractic office whose tea and coffee became very popular among clients and branched off from there.

Iced coffee at the Davenport cafe.

The cafe sells a variety of options such as soups, sandwiches, salads, desserts, specialty coffee, teas, and lattes.