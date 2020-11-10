Cafe in Geneseo offering free coffee to veterans

A coffee shop in Geneseo is paying respect to veterans this month by offering a free cup of their signature brew on Veterans Day.

All veterans who visit Ellie’s Coffee Cafe between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, will be offered a free cup of Ellie’s Straight Up coffee, available in regular and decaf.

The first 48 veterans in the door will also receive a complimentary American flag cookie made and individually wrapped by Julie Carlson, of Carlson Catering.

Cookies will be available until supplies last, but coffee will be offered all day.

Ellie’s Coffee Cafe is located inside CIC YOUR Digital Print Center on U.S. Highway 6 East, in the strip mall in between Napa and Goodwill.