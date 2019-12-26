Cafe on Vine hosts annual Christmas dinner

A restaurant in Davenport took time to look out for people who are less fortunate on Christmas.

Cafe on Vine hosted it’s annual Christmas dinner for people who don’t have anywhere else to go. The soup kitchen serves food every day of the year, but the holidays add something more.

About 100 people showed up for today’s meal. Work from volunteers made it possible.

Half a dozen volunteers showed up to Cafe on Vine soup kitchen serving a hot meal, warm smiles, and a side of Christmas spirit.

Derrick Vance, Cafe Kitchen Manager says. “Everyone wants to feel that magic on Christmas, and there is no lack of magic here.”

He says he knows first hand how important it is that everyone gets a holiday meal.

Vance says, “I’ve lived it and I seen it, and it was time for me to give back so I got involved.”

Shane Hammes, and his family have been involved withe cafe for about two decades, for the last 18 years they sacrifice their Christmas to give back to others.

It’s just a great cause, and that’s why me and my family and a bunch of friends have been doing this for a lot of years, and we actually enjoy it’s a lot of fun for all of us,” he says.

Mary Hammes, Shane’s mother says,”This Cafe is open 365 days a year they serve wonderful meals, and I think it’s the very least I can do to serve meals one day a year.”

Richard Leddy comes to eat at the Cafe often. He says his favorite part is coming to see his second family.

“Through time there’s a lot of people out there that I’ve gotten to know friends, and good acquaintances including the people back here the volunteers, and the people who cook the food together, and it’s a loving atmosphere,” says Leddy.

The kitchen is always looking for more volunteers to help serve meals during the holidays, as well as throughout the year.