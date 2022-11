A local restaurant is helping one of their own after an accident claimed the life of a family member.

Janie’s Riverview Café, 1106 W. Front Street in Buffalo has set up a collection bucket in the café to collect donations after Tiffany Lueth, their Saturday server, lost her 22 year old daughter Amia Weathers in a car accident on November 7 in East Moline. Donations are being collected to offset the costs of funeral services for Amia.