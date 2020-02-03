Cage installations with fake children in Des Moines are sending a message

Several cages with fake children covered with mylar blankets were installed across Des Moines to showcase the questionable treatment of immigrant children ahead of the caucus on Monday.

Each installation also plays an actual recording of the children from the detention facilities.

RAICES, an immigration advocacy group in Texas organized the installations. Using the hashtag “Don’t look away,” the group wants to remind people of the Trump policy on immigration and encourage them to vote.

Today caucus-goers in Iowa woke up to more than a dozen kids in cages all over the city of Des Moines.



We came to remind people that this remains a reality & that the issue cannot be pushed under the rug.



🚨 #DontLookAway this is a humanitarian crisis.🚨#IowaCaucus pic.twitter.com/munyjrXdIS — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) February 3, 2020

“The horrors at our border and throughout our immigration system are too often ignored by the public and politicians,” said Erika Andiola, Chief Advocacy Officer for RAICES in a statement.

“We’re asking people in Iowa and across the country: Don’t look away from the terrors enacted in your name. Don’t look away from the kids in cages, the asylum-seekers turned back at our border, the deportation raids destroying communities across the country. This anti-immigrant crackdown has to end.”

Our sister station, WHO TV reported that the Des Moines Police Department found nine of these structures around Des Moines, eight on public property and one on private property. One was located at Des Moines Public Schools’ Central Campus.

In a statement, the Des Moines Police said, “the City of Des Moines enjoys the privilege of hosting and participating in Iowa’s “first in the Nation” caucuses, and has a long history of supporting the expression of differing opinions and accommodating the right to lawful protest.”

“Keeping with that spirit, the Des Moines Police Department welcomes this piece of the political process, however we would like to request that when placing items to promote political agendas, candidates, or expressions of opinion, please consider not abandoning these items on public sidewalks or other public property.”