Caitlin Russell promoted to president of Russell Construction and Development

Caitlin Russell, who has worked for Russell Construction and Development since 2009, is the new company president.

After 38 years of heading Russell Construction and Development, president/CEO Jim Russell is handing his president title to daughter Caitlin, who’s been with the Davenport-based firm 12 years and was previously senior vice president.

“Caitlin is ready to take on the role of president at Russell – she has proven to be a strategic business leader and valuable team member. I look forward to watching her take the company to the next level,” Jim said in a recent company release.

In her new position, Caitlin will be the second-highest officer in the company and will take on overall company leadership tasks, roles and strategies. Jim Russell will continue to serve as CEO and play a central role in Russell’s focus on strategic growth, business development and culture.

Jim Russell founded Russell Construction in 1983.

“It’s a big title and I’m really happy for her, but it’s not really a big change, because she’s already leading in a big way,” he said of Caitlin. “I’m happy about the future because it’s extremely bright.”

Caitlin joined the Russell team in 2009 as a Project Engineer and quickly advanced to the role of Project Manager, where she excelled for many years, according to the release. Over the past several years, she transitioned from her role in construction operations to a leadership role in real estate development. Under Caitlin’s direction, real estate development has become a core business component of Russell, driving significant contributions and growth to the well-established construction component.

Several notable projects developed under Caitlin’s leadership include the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union headquarters in Moline, the former Jumer’s Castle Lodge hotel land redevelopment in Bettendorf, and the to-be-developed Russell Industrial Park in Davenport.

“I have the entire Russell team to thank for helping me develop over the past 12 years and I am looking forward to taking this next step as we plan for the future,” she said in the release.

Caitlin graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Construction Management and earned her MBA from The University of Iowa – Tippie College of Business. She holds an Iowa Real Estate Broker license and is an accredited Certified Commercial Investment Manager (CCIM). She proudly serves on the board of directors of United Way, Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, Quad City Bank & Trust, and the Genesis Foundation.

New Russell industrial park going up

JLL and Russell have broken ground on a new 251,100-square-foot, build-to-suit leaseback in northwest Davenport This will be the first of six anticipated projects to be constructed in the to-be developed industrial park. JLL Managing Director Marcus Pitts and Vice Presidents Michael Minard and Austin Hedstrom represented the Russell team in the deal.

The planned 95-acre Russell Industrial Park is off Northwest Boulevard, north of I-80, in Davenport.

This project is the first phase of the new 95-acre Russell Industrial Park, located at 8730 Northwest Boulevard, a site offering easy access to the region’s interstates, airports, river barges, and distributor facilities. The buildings in the park will feature 32-to-40 foot clear heights, loading dock equipment and dock doors, metal fastened TPO roofs, as well as other customizable options based on user needs.

“The tenant’s interest in this location exemplifies how industrial demand is increasing in this region, reaching some of the highest activity in more than 10 years,” Russell vice president Damen Trebilcock said in a release. “We’re excited to welcome this business to Davenport and continue to support industrial growth in the Quad Cities.”

“Inside the city limits of Des Moines, we’re accustomed to large, industrial developers entering the market and fueling the local economies. Now, the Quad Cities, which boasts less than a two percent vacancy rate, is experiencing a similar industrial demand—and reputable development groups like Russell are stepping in to answer that need for major industrial users,” Minard said.

Russell plans to break ground soon on the second building and phase, a 300,000-square-foot spec building, expected to be available for tenancy in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Established in 1983, Russell is a local, regional, and national provider of construction and development

services headquartered in Davenport, with another office located in St. Louis, Mo. Having

completed over $3 billion in projects across 32 states, Russell is a nationally ranked contractor, including being named to the 2021 Engineering News Record (ENR) Top 400 Contractors and Building Design & Construction Top 140 Contractors and Top 90 Construction Management firms.

For more information, visit www.russellco.com.