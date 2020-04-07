California lends 100 ventilators to Illinois

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, second from right, is given a tour of the Bloom Energy Sunnyvale, Calif., campus Saturday, March 28, 2020. Bloom Energy is a fuel cell generator company that has switched over to refurbishing ventilators as an increasing number of patients experience respiratory issues as a result of COVID-19. (Beth LaBerge/KQED via AP, Pool)

Illinois Gov. Pritzker on Tuesday said that the state has received 100 ventilators overnight from California.

“When we can, once we are passed our peak, Illinois will pay it forward,” Pritzker said during Tuesday’s daily coronavirus briefing.

The state of California is also lending 500 ventilators to four other states and two territories.

The ventilators are loaned through a state-to-state mutual aid request under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

From the federal government, Illinois has received 600 ventilators, 300 of which were specifically directed to the City of Chicago by the White House, Pritzker said on Tuesday.

Chicago remains the epicenter of COVID-19 outbreak in Illinois with more than 5513 confirmed cases and 135 deaths as of April 7th.

According to Pritzker, so far, the state has placed orders for 3620 ventilators, the first batch of which will arrive in April and rest are expected to come in the next several months.

As of Tuesday, Illinois is reporting 13,549 cases of COVID-19. Bringing the total number of deaths to 380, the state also reported 73 deaths in the last 24 hours, the largest single day increase it has reported so far.

A total of 2,791 ventilators are available in Illinois as of April 6th, 821 of which are in use by COVID-19 patients and 377 are in use by non – COVID-19 patients, leaving 57 percent of the total ventilators available for use.