California man sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison for trafficking drugs between Knox County and Quad Cities

Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow has sentenced a California man to 17 1/2 years in prison for trafficking kilogram quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana to Knox County and the Quad Cities area in 2018.

Gustavo R. Sandoval, 32, of Fillmore, Calif., was sentenced Tuesday, Sept. 22.

He has remained in law enforcement custody since his arrest on related state charges in October 2018.

In July 2019, Sandoval pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Sandoval’s co-defendant, Ryan D. Mehaffy, 32, of Maquon, Ill., was sentenced to six years in prison on the same date.

According to court documents, the government presented evidence that Sandoval organized and led Mehaffy in a drug conspiracy involving shipments of kilograms of actual methamphetamines and marijuana from California to Central Illinois.

Sandoval also traveled to Central Illinois on several occasions to threaten co-conspirators, collect debts, take drug orders and to deliver drugs.

The Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alyssa A. Raya and Donald B. Allegro represented the government in the prosecution.