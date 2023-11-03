On Sunday, Nov. 12, Grow Clinton invites all fathers and daughters to the Vista Grande (2141 16th Street NW in Clinton) from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. for their annual Father Daughter Dance.

This year’s theme is “Red, White, and Boogie.” The event is a magical two hours where fathers and daughters dance to music played by a DJ. There will also be a designated set-up for photos, refreshments, and even a station for tinsel to be added to the daughter’s hair.

“The Father Daughter Dance is a long-held tradition that Grow Clinton wanted to make sure continued post-merger. It is two hours where fathers and daughters can dress up and create memories that last a lifetime,” said Andy Sokolovich, president and CEO of Grow Clinton.

“I love this event because it’s a chance for Grow Clinton to offer an event for the public. Anyone can attend. Last year, a few hundred fathers and daughters filled the Vista Grande, and it was a joy to see the happiness on everyone’s face,” said Ashley Hatteberg, director of marketing & events for Grow Clinton. “I want to thank the Vista Grande for being the lead sponsor to make this event possible.”

You do not have to be a Grow Clinton member to attend the dance.

Early bird registration ends Wednesday, Nov. 8th. The early bird cost is $20 per father & daughter and $5 for each additional daughter. After Thursday, Nov. 9th and at the door, the cost is $30 per father & daughter and $5 for each additional daughter. Register by visiting the website HERE.

You can contact Grow Clinton at 563-242-5702. For inquiries about this event, contact Ashley Hatteberg at ahatteberg@growclinton.com.