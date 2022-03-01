Join the Riverside Iowa Paranormal (RIP) Team for a Rock Island evening that’s bound to haunt you.

The old Rock Island YMCA – Dan Vinar Furniture – will be the setting for this ghost hunt on Saturday, March 19.

The RIP Team of paranormal investigators will investigate the dark corridors of one of Rock Island’s most haunted locations, a news release says.

The building has become a paranormal hot spot with a mischievous past – it has been a brothel, speakeasy, and has ties to organized crime, the release says. It was also was the site of a fire and a homicide.

After the first YMCA burned to the ground and was eventually demolished, a new YMCA was built in 1911 during some of the darkest times in Rock Island’s history, the release says.

A general admission pass will allow you to investigate the building 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m..

A VIP admission allows early access to the YMCA. Doors will open at 6 p.m. You can tour the YMCA with the owner of the building and the Riverside Iowa Paranormal Team.

Investigation begins at 8 p.m. with access to the building until 7 a.m. Be sure to bring your sleeping bag, because this is an overnight event.

Tickets and more information are available here.