The Muscatine County Arts Council (MCAC) invites all artists within a 50-mile radius of Muscatine to submit their two-dimensional artwork for consideration in their juried art exhibition, Art Array 2023. Artists may submit up to two original pieces for consideration by January 13, 2023. The jurors are Lisa Powell, assistant professor at Muscatine Community College, and members of the Muscatine Community College Art Club.

The jurors will select winners for cash prizes, scoring entries on originality of concept, technique and impact. Artists must submit the application form and digital image of the work, along with a $25 entry fee. The exhibition will open on March 17 and be on display through May 28. First prize is $500, second prize is $300 and third prize is $200. A reception is scheduled for Thursday, March 16 from 5:15-6:30 p.m.

For more information, click here or visit the Muscatine County Arts Council’s Facebook page.