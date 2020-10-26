Camanche rallies around Mayor Trevor Willis in battle with cancer

People in Camanche are rallying behind their leader. Mayor Trevor Willis was diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer over the summer. On July 20th he had the cancer removed, but as a result of the surgery he developed a blockage and needed emergency surgery.

Because of that his family held a fundraiser at Imperial Lanes to help with ongoing medical expenses. A family friend of Willis says that he means a lot to the community and they wanted to help him out.

“He means a lot to everybody as a friend also without being the mayor. This is more than I even anticipated and I have big dreams.”

Willis’ daughter Cassie says that it’s great to see the way that the community is rallying around her father.

“Camanche is a great small town with a big heart. Everybody showed their support, donating and doing what they can. It’s awesome.”

Mayor Willis says that considering the circumstances he is feeling better and despite the health scare, he is committed to the city of Camanche and he has still been able to run the city.

“A lot of online zoom meetings basically and he’s got some spunk in him. He loves this city. His father was the mayor at one point so it’s kind of a big deal to him.”