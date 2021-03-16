Camanche School District votes to get rid of Native American mascot name, the “Indians”

Changes are coming for the Camanche Community School District.

The school board voted yesterday to change the school’s team name and mascot which is currently the “Indians”.

The 5-1 to one vote comes after multiple letters were sent to the school district encouraging them to make the change, citing that their name and mascot are culturally insensitive to Native Americans.

This change comes at a time where national sports teams are changing their Native American mascots.

“We are looking at the bigger picture. This is a national conversation being had,” Camanche School District Superintendent Thomas Parker said.

The school district first chose the Indian mascot in 1961 according to district documents. In 2021, Meskwaki and Oneida nations, and the National Congress of American Indians all requested that the district make the change. Talks started at the school board level in December.

Parker said community members fall on both sides of the issue.

“We had people speak at the board meeting supporting keeping the Native American mascot in place,” Parker said.

Parker said they do not want their mascot to be a topic of controversy.

“I really believe we can be proud of who we were, and we also can be proud of our future and where we are heading,” Parker said.

Parker said the school is not sure what the new mascot will be, but they do plan to involve students and the community in that process.

To learn more about the change and the process, click the link here.