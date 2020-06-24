Cambridge tenants say landlord tried to lock them out out illegally

A close call for a couple of tenants in Cambridge who say, they were almost locked out of their apartment illegally by their landlord.

One of the tenants, Chris Cutler, tells Local 4, he came home from work to find a locksmith in the process of changing the locks on him.

The home is owned by First Generation Properties in Geneseo.

He says, his dogs would have been locked in the apartment .

Right now, no one is allowed to be evicted in Illinois because of Covid-19.

That order was extended last week by the state.

Even under normal circumstances, an eviction requires a tenant to have a written notice from the Sheriff two weeks beforehand and a court date.