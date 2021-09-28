Cambridge to host mental health celebration ‘One Incredible Day’ on Saturday

On Sunday, Oct. 3, at College Square Park in Cambridge from noon to 4 p.m., the Henry County Mental Health Alliance is sponsoring “One Incredible Day! A Mental Health Celebration!” This free event will raise awareness of how each of us can help ourselves and others in the community with mental health issues.

Cambridge FFA will be serving pork chops, pork burgers, and hot dogs, with all proceeds benefiting Henry County Mental Health Alliance. Glory Days Garage Band will be playing a mix of 1960’s rock and roll songs throughout the day.

A petting zoo, games, mental health testimonies, and more will be part of this event.

This event will also launch a collaborative project with Tom Akers, a local author and dynamic individual, on a resilience program for local school children and their families. Akers has authored a new children’s book, titled “Everett the Incredible.”

Over the course of the last two school years, the Henry County Mental Health Alliance has focused on helping all kids develop the psychological strength to take on bullying. This development of a resilient character in “Everett the Incredible” will benefit students throughout their academic career and beyond, according to an event release.

Their goal is the Akers “Everett the Incredible” book into the hands of every 1st through 5th grade student and their family in the entire Henry County and Stark County areas, along with libraries and social service agencies.

For more information on the alliance, visit their Facebook page.