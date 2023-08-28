A woman from Cambridge was arrested after Illinois State Police (ISP) investigators accused her of bringing contraband into the Henry County Jail and distributing it to inmates.

On August 27, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office asked ISP DCI (Division of Criminal Investigation) Zone 2 to investigate an employee at the Henry County Jail. During the investigation, they learned that the employee was a cook at the jail and was allegedly bringing contraband into the jail and distributing it to inmates.

DCI Zone 2 officers arrested Jessica M. Lindquist, 32 of Cambridge, for bringing contraband into a penal institution, a class 1 felony and official misconduct, a class 3 felony. She was released on a notice to appear.