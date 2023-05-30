Cameron Young, one of the PGA Tour’s up-and-coming young stars, has committed to play in this year’s John Deere Classic, July 5-9, at TPC Deere Run.

“The John Deere Classic always has been a place where young players go to win on a fantastic golf course in a very welcoming environment,” Young said in a Tuesday tournament release. “I’m looking forward to competing in the tournament and spending the July 4th weekend in the Quad Cities.”

Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 19, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Young, 26, a native of Scarborough, N.Y., who attended college at Wake Forest, had a breakout year in the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season, when he finished runner-up five times, including at the British Open at St. Andrews. He also finished T-3 at the PGA Championship. This year, he finished 7th at the Masters, 2nd at the Dell Technologies Match Play and 10th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He is ranked 16th by the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

“We are thrilled to be able to bring our fans the opportunity to see Cameron Young, who is truly one of the game’s emerging stars, play and compete at the John Deere Classic,” said tournament director Andrew Lehman.

In 2020, Young won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, including the Evans Scholars Invitational outside Chicago and had four other top 10 finishes. The Korn Ferry Tour is the PGA Tour’s developmental league.

J.T. Poston of the United States poses with the trophy after putting in to win on the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 3, 2022 in Silvis. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The 52nd edition of the PGA Tour event will be conducted July 5-9 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis with J.T. Poston as defending champion. In a wire-to-wire victory, Poston won by three shots in 2022 with a 21-under par total for the 72-hole event.

The tournament will offer a $7.4 million purse, an increase of $300,000, The JDC, which includes Birdies for Charity, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Since its founding in 1971, the tournament has helped raise more than $159.57 million for charity.