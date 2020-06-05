Camp Abe Lincoln days away from summer camp re-opening

Kids that have been anxiously awaiting summer camp won’t have to do so much longer. That’s because Camp Abe Lincoln in Blue Grass, Iowa is opening up for summer camp Monday.

Resident camps have been cancelled, but healthy and safety precautions are being taking for their day camps.

Staff are wearing masks and sanitizing surfaces in between each use. Kids will get their temperatures taken every day.

“We try not to intermix groups so that we can ensure when we do those intakes and take temperatures and we know what’s going on with the kids,” said Frank Klipsch, Scott County Family Y executive director. “They will be spread out. Lunch will look very different because we’ll have fewer kids in smaller groups.”

The summer camp is also offering financial assistance for families. Information on how to get help can be found here.