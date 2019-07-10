Camp at the hospital explores nursing careers

Area high school students are making the rounds at Genesis Hospitals this week exploring different medical careers.

The teens are taking part in the annual Genesis Adventures in Nursing or GAIN camp.

Wednesday, they took part in a mock trauma drill, which included police, EMS and MedForce.

The week-long event is providing more than 20 students a look at the career opportunities they have in nursing.

GAIN camp coordinator Cheryl Johnson said, “It gives them an opportunity to actually be in a hospital. To see things that they wouldn’t normally see otherwise and hopefully help them make a decision if they want to pursue a health care career. So just giving them that exposure.”

For two of the campers, it’s solidifying their decision to look at this as their career.

Camper Kayla Stirn said, “I’ve always wanted to be able to help people when I can and when somebody is sick, I want to be somebody to help them.”

Camper Terreon Howard said, “I actually want to be a traveling nurse, and I was thinking, like OB but I didn’t really know which one so I came here basically to explore.”

During the course of the camp, they explore different departments and roles at the hospital.

It’s been offered for more than 10 years.