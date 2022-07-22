UPDATE: A spokesperson at Maquoketa Caves confirmed to Local 4 News that the park is closed and the public is being asked to avoid the area while “an ongoing incident” is being investigated.

EARLIER UPDATE

Maquoketa Caves posted on their website that “the entire park is closed until further notice.”

EARLIER UPDATE

An “emergency situation” at Maquoketa Caves forced Camp Shalom to evacuate Friday morning, according to the camp’s social media accounts.

The camp said “all campers and staff are safe and accounted for.”

Local 4 News is on our way to the scene.