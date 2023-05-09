Dealing with a cancer diagnosis is difficult, but it’s even tougher on kids. Gilda’s Club is helping kids work through the impact cancer has on a family by offering a free, overnight camp experience, in collaboration with Camp Shalom and the Genesis Cancer Care Institute.

Camp Genesis is for kids and teens entering grades 4-9 and will be held June 18-23. Applications are still being accepted and will not be considered until all application components are complete. Priority will be given to first-time campers and those who have a loved one in active treatment. A selection committee will determine camper eligibility no later than May 15th and families will be notified by the week of May 22. There is no cost for the camp.

Campers will get to know other kids impacted by cancer at Camp Shalom in Maquoketa while having fun with activities like archery, canoeing, rope courses, campfire circles, camp songs and swimming. There will be group activities with Gilda’s Club Quad Cities staff to talk about cancer and emotions. They’ll take a day trip to the Genesis Cancer Care Institute to meet with doctors and staff and see what happens after a diagnosis and during cancer treatment. They’ll be able to ask questions in a safe environment, making the situation less frightening.

Click here to apply for Camp Genesis. For more information, call Kelsey Allen, Program Director, at Gilda’s Club at (563) 949-2725 or email Kelsey@gildasclubqc.org. For more information on Gilda’s Club, click here.